Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
Core Scientific stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 576,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,581. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.
About Core Scientific
