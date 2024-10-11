Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 576,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,581. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.