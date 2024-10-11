Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 3493708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLW. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 224.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

