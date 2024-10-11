Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Should You Buy?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 70,224,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 104,467,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

