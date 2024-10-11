Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Corpay to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.83.

CPAY traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.22. 18,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,370. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $340.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

