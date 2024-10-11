Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 44145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Cosan Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cosan by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

