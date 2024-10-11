Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 44145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
