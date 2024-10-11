Cosmos Trading Down 6.8% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00006805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $71.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00043484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

