Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $889.06. 191,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,702. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $394.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $825.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

