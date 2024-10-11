Costco Wholesale Co.’s September Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same-store sales rose 10% in the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $893.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.10. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

