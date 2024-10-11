Costco Wholesale Co.’s September Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same-store sales rose 10% in the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ COST opened at $893.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.10. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
