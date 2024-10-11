Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 710,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,178. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.