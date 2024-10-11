Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

Couchbase stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Couchbase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

