Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Covestro

COVTY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,614. Covestro has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

