Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Covestro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Covestro

Covestro Trading Down 0.2 %

About Covestro

COVTY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,614. Covestro has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.