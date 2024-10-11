Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Covestro
Covestro Trading Down 0.2 %
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Covestro
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.