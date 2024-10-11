CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

