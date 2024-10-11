Creditcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.22 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $154.56 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

