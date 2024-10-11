Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.89 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,333,602 shares in the company, valued at $273,474,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,509,974 shares of company stock valued at $46,475,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 203,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.