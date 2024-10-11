Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 659,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 773,758 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $51.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,466 shares of company stock worth $6,322,956. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

