Critical Analysis: OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) vs. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LXP Industrial Trust and OUTFRONT Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 OUTFRONT Media 0 2 2 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and OUTFRONT Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.20 $30.38 million $0.04 237.25 OUTFRONT Media $1.84 billion 1.62 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -6.77

LXP Industrial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTFRONT Media. OUTFRONT Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OUTFRONT Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80% OUTFRONT Media 12.32% 37.83% 4.15%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats OUTFRONT Media on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

