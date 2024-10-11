Critical Survey: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 18.30% 6.33% 2.53% Arbor Realty Trust 24.59% 15.75% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Arbor Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 4.27 $148.71 million $1.41 23.83 Arbor Realty Trust $1.33 billion 2.17 $371.43 million $1.45 10.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Highwoods Properties pays out 141.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 118.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 1 0 2.00 Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential downside of 17.04%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Highwoods Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

