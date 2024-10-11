Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crocs by 8,437.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth $22,720,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CROX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group cut their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

