Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Financial Survey

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Croda International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Croda International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.85 billion 3.89 $331.56 million $1.29 21.70 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Croda International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats Croda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

(Get Free Report)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.