Cronos Price Hits $0.0777 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $6.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00045964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

