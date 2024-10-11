CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $297.94 and last traded at $295.12. Approximately 659,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,226,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

