Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $221,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crown Castle by 191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.