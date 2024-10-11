Crypterium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $0.10 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 162.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

