CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Financial Analysis

CSG Systems International and Scienjoy are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CSG Systems International and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,614.43%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.21 $66.25 million $2.19 21.77 Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -11.71

This table compares CSG Systems International and Scienjoy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.53% 33.18% 6.59% Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

