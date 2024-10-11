CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $5,399,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 179,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

