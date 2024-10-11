CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE CTS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,300. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

