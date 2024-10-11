Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $340.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

