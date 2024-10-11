CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.95. CureVac shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 121,984 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get CureVac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CureVac

CureVac Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 99.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CureVac by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.