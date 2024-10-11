Cwm LLC Has $28 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $233.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

