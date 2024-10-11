Cwm LLC Purchases 124,646 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.85% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $60.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

