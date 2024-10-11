Cwm LLC Purchases 51,482 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 230,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 594.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

