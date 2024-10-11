Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

