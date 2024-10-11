Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

