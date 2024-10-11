Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,363,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IHI opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

