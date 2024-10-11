Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.