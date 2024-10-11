Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $408,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter worth $2,209,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Stock Performance

BATS AJUL opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.