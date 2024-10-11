Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

