Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.37%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

