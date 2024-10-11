Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $678,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.