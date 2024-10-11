D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.0 %

DHI stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average is $162.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.