Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,545,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $266.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

