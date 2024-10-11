Datadog Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 17,985 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after acquiring an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

