Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 578.1% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Datasea Trading Up 4.1 %

Datasea stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Datasea has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $20.29.

Get Datasea alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.