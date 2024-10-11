David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $13,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,835,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WDAY stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

