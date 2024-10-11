Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

