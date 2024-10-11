Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,851,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,966,793. The company has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.