Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of QJUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 17,464 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

