Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 199,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 1,073,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

