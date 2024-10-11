Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 733,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,016. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

